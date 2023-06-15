June 2023 QoL Update and Klei Fest!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey friends!

We're twice as excited as usual today, because not only is the June 2023 Quality of Life update out...it's also time for our big <annual publisher sale on Steam>!

This minor update includes bug fixes, UX improvements for both the base game and Spaced Out! DLC and a new category of blueprints, aka cosmetic skins.

Highlights include:

Significant changes to the Space Scanner, Telescope and Enclosed Telescope!

Improved range visualization!

New category of blueprints! (aka cosmetic skins)

New Move To tool for objects!

A strange new asteroid and Puft atmo suit for Klei Fest!

Space Scanner, Etc

We've made big changes to the Space Scanner, Telescope and Enclosed Telescope. That includes simplifying the mechanics on the scanners to focus on network quality—now calculated by the total percentage of sky covered—and synchronizing automation among all scanners that target the same object.

An obstructed tile now blocks visibility from that tile out towards the nearest edge of the scanning range. Plus, improved range visualization makes obstructions super easy to spot...see below.

These improvements (and others!) might necessitate adjustments in your colony's current setup, so there's a 20-cycle pause on meteor showers.

Improved Range Visualization

We took the range visualization that we recently added to the Meteor Blaster, pepped it up and applied it to other buildings. Now you can tell at a glance exactly what's going on with each building's view of the sky. (Apologies to anyone who enjoyed guessing.)

A Bunch of Cool Things

There's a new version of the Move To tool that lets you instruct Duplicants to transport objects to a specific spot! Sinks no longer produce less water than they consume! Robo-Miners can now mine through open doors! We added ~50 new blueprints, including our first-ever Atmo Suit skins! Oh, and remember when a Duplicant might work up a sweat digging up a seed or a chunk of ore, only to have the dang thing pop out on the unreachable side of a wall? We fixed that too.

Klei Fest Surprises!

The universe is vast and unknowable, especially when there's a Temporal Tear at play. A new asteroid has plinked into existence. It's familiar and yet... not.



The Skewed Asteroid is a fixed seed (i.e. impervious to worldgen shenanigans) that allows players to share the experience of exploring the same unknown landscape simultaneously. We can't wait to see how your colonies adapt! Share your success stories, tales of despair and everything in between.

Playing during Klei Fest also unlocks a special new 'print: the Puft Atmo Suit! Fits like a glove, and hardly smells at all.



Summary

There have been some potentially game-changing upgrades to the Space Scanner, Telescope and Enclosed Telescope, and new ways to visualize scanning ranges! There's a special new asteroid and Puft Atmo Suit 'print for Klei Fest. And of course, bug fixes and UI tweaks.

We love hearing what you think! Send your bug reports here, and feedback or even (dare we hope?) screenshots of your Skewed Asteroid setup.

Thank you to everyone who helped us smooth things out during the testing period!

If your mods are breaking or you need a little extra time before switching over, you can opt in to the temporary Previous Update Branch.

For full patch notes, check the [official forums here](klei.gg/ONICurrentUpdate).

Play on!

It's Time For Klei Fest!

Hey Everybody! Klei Fest is here!

Summer is on its way and that means so is Klei Fest. During Klei Fest, we have a burst of content, items, events, sales, and more interesting things happening for all things Klei!

We've got game updates for Hot Lava, Oxygen Not Included, and Don't Starve Together. We have a new game to announce and we've even got more exciting news and demos from Klei Publishing and more!

Check out our sale page here for up to 75% off all of our games. Scroll down for tons of news, updates, and announcements.

All Things Klei!

Hot Lava

New Items, Taunts, and more!

Prepare for another scorching hot summer with Hot Lava. We’ve got new summer activities, two new playable characters complete with their own unique unlockable items, taunts, and action files, new summer activities, and more!

For more details run, jump or swing on over to the store page on Steam.

Don't Starve Together

Something sinister is seeping to the surface, and new horrors have taken up residence in the dark. Will our Survivors be able to band together to push back the encroaching darkness, or are the cracks in their resolve already starting to show?

For more info head over to the announcement post here!

New Klei Games!

Rotwood

Combat Focus Test Now Available!

Rotwood is almost here! For a small taste of the action, head on over to the Steam store page and participate in our combat focus test!

During our single-player combat focus test, players will get to play a combat focused version of the game so you can let us know what you think.

Sign-up now!

Dread Pilots

Survival at all costs!

From Klei Entertainment, creators of Don't Starve, Invisible Inc, and Griftlands comes Dread Pilots, a new space survival exploration sandbox game.

You are a Dread Pilot, an unfortunate soul trapped in a dangerous and uncaring purgatory with only your wits to aid you in your quest to escape.

Head on over to Steam and wishlist now to keep up to date with news on the game as it develops!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1766500/Dread_Pilots/

Klei Publishing

Mind Over Magic

Check out the new trailer!

The wizards at Sparkypants are excited to announce that Mind Over Magic will have a demo live for Steam Next Fest June 19th through June 26th!

Build and manage a school to teach aspiring mages dangerous arcane arts. Soothe sanity-shaking nightmares and explore the perilous Underschool, all the while trying to keep everyone alive and content. But beware the ever-encroaching Fog…

Make sure to wishlist Mind Over Magic on Steam to keep up to date on the latest news!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1270580/Mind_Over_Magic/

Beastieball

Announcing Beastieball!

We’re also excited to announce that we’re working with Greg Lobanov and Wishes Unlimited, creators of Wandersong and Chicory on their next game, Beastieball! Coach a sports team of Beasties in this turn-based volleyball RPG! Your Beasties’ relationships power up their teamwork!

Excited to learn more? You can read all about Beastieball, listen to samples from the soundtrack, and more while backing the game on Kickstarter. There’s also this super fun explainer video from Greg and the Wishes Unlimited team at Day of the Devs. And did we mention the playable demo?

And of course, don’t forget to wishlist Beastieball so we can notify you when it comes out.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1864950/Beastieball/

Lab Rat

Play the demo!

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the Lab Rat demo, now is the time.

Lab Rat is a hand-crafted narrative puzzler masquerading as a machine-generated video game. This satirical adventure stars a metrics-obsessed AI who will monitor, profile, and guide you as you solve over a hundred unique spatial problems.

The demo is available until June 26th, so check it out and be sure to wishlist on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1304610/Lab_Rat/