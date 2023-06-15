 Skip to content

Gas Station Simulator update for 15 June 2023

We have the best community ever😍❤️ + we're back on Twitter!🔥

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽

It's been a couple of days since our recent update, and we're delighted to see the amount of positive feedback we've received from you. We just wanted to let you know that we're always here listening to your suggestions. Having said that, we're still looking forward to your feedback, so if you've encountered any issues or bugs, feel free to let us know via our discord server or in the comment section below.

Apart from that, we have another news for ya all! Gas Station Sim is finally back on Twitter!🔥 Unfortunately, we didn't manage to get our initial account back, because apparently, Twitter thought that we're under 13 years old, but with your help, fellow jockeys, we'll be able to grow much, much faster than ever. If you would like to stay up-to-date with any news also on your socials, consider following our freshly created account. You can do so by clicking this link or the image below.

Have a wonderful rest of your day and stay tuned for more news coming soon!

~DRAGO enetertainment team

