 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead District update for 15 June 2023

New Update Version 1.0 | Release Game

Share · View all patches · Build 11480131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends! New BIG update 1.0 has arrived!
I also want to inform you that the game is out of Early Access! Now the development will continue in full access, this will help to connect more new users to the development, which will help make the game better.
The update includes some new features from the roadmap

About the update:
Added

  • Game difficulty selection
    You can also adjust any of the parameters yourself:

    • AI health multiplier
    • AI damage multiplier
    • Loot multiplier
    • Resource multiplier
    • Loot time respawn
    • Time reduction hunger
    • Time reduction thirst
    • Clear inventory on death

  • Added outline for items

  • Blood splatters appear near the character when taking damage

  • Added buttons to open a locked door from the inside in some places

Changed
  • Weight balance of some items
  • Crafting balance for some items
Fixed
  • Fixed a bug with mouse sensitivity, when the sensitivity is less than 1, the rotation did not work
  • Fixed a bug when it was impossible to place a large box

Servers in the US and EUROPE restored!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1772911 Depot 1772911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link