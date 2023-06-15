New Update Version 1.0 | Release Game

Hello friends! New BIG update 1.0 has arrived!

I also want to inform you that the game is out of Early Access! Now the development will continue in full access, this will help to connect more new users to the development, which will help make the game better.

The update includes some new features from the roadmap

Added

Game difficulty selection

You can also adjust any of the parameters yourself: AI health multiplier AI damage multiplier Loot multiplier Resource multiplier Loot time respawn Time reduction hunger Time reduction thirst Clear inventory on death

Added outline for items

Blood splatters appear near the character when taking damage

Added buttons to open a locked door from the inside in some places

Changed

Weight balance of some items

Crafting balance for some items

Fixed

Fixed a bug with mouse sensitivity, when the sensitivity is less than 1, the rotation did not work

Fixed a bug when it was impossible to place a large box

Servers in the US and EUROPE restored!