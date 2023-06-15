New Update Version 1.0 | Release Game

Hello friends! New BIG update 1.0 has arrived!
I also want to inform you that the game is out of Early Access! Now the development will continue in full access, this will help to connect more new users to the development, which will help make the game better.
The update includes some new features from the roadmap
About the update:
Added
-
Game difficulty selection
You can also adjust any of the parameters yourself:
- AI health multiplier
- AI damage multiplier
- Loot multiplier
- Resource multiplier
- Loot time respawn
- Time reduction hunger
- Time reduction thirst
- Clear inventory on death
-
Added outline for items
-
Blood splatters appear near the character when taking damage
-
Added buttons to open a locked door from the inside in some places
Changed
- Weight balance of some items
- Crafting balance for some items
Fixed
- Fixed a bug with mouse sensitivity, when the sensitivity is less than 1, the rotation did not work
- Fixed a bug when it was impossible to place a large box
Servers in the US and EUROPE restored!
Changed files in this update