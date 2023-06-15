Update Log 6.15 V2（Optimized early-stage gaming experience）

Optimization：
Removed most of the negative effects in the [Enigma Chip]; Balanced the strength of the positive effect
Optimized the AI of some enemies on the third map
Nerfed some enemies on the third map
Reduced the damage dealt by some enemies on the third map
Balanced the frequency of high-difficulty battle rooms appearing on the second map
Removed some unbalanced battle rooms under high Alert levels
BugFixes：
Fixed the bug where [Blindbox Airdrop] wouldn’t be triggered at the Data Center entrance
