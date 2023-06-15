 Skip to content

Oblivion Override update for 15 June 2023

Update Log 6.15 V2（Optimized early-stage gaming experience）

15 June 2023

Optimization：

Removed most of the negative effects in the [Enigma Chip]; Balanced the strength of the positive effect

Optimized the AI ​​of some enemies on the third map

Nerfed some enemies on the third map

Reduced the damage dealt by some enemies on the third map

Balanced the frequency of high-difficulty battle rooms appearing on the second map

Removed some unbalanced battle rooms under high Alert levels

BugFixes：

Fixed the bug where [Blindbox Airdrop] wouldn’t be triggered at the Data Center entrance

Changed files in this update

