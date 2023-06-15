- Major : Fix shooting behaviour where bullets could be spawn on an opposite direction.
- Major : Fix a bug on Kaleidoscope Boss making in harder to kill.
- Minor : Fix a typo in credits.
OVERWHELMED update for 15 June 2023
v1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2407201 Depot 2407201
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2407202 Depot 2407202
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update