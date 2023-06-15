 Skip to content

OVERWHELMED update for 15 June 2023

v1.0.5

Build 11480105

  • Major : Fix shooting behaviour where bullets could be spawn on an opposite direction.
  • Major : Fix a bug on Kaleidoscope Boss making in harder to kill.
  • Minor : Fix a typo in credits.

