Rainbow Six Extraction is available now on Steam!

For decades Team Rainbow has been the shield against the worst global threats. Now they face the greatest terror yet: a mutating alien parasite known as the Archæans.

It’s now time for you and your teammates to breach into the alien containment zone and face this new threat head-on in Rainbow Six Extraction releasing ON SALE from today June 15th to June 23rd.

Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition includes the Base Game and the Buddy Pass.

The Deluxe Edition includes the Base Game the Buddy Pass as well as 3 Epic gear sets and XP boosters to amp up your game as you play alone or with friends.

No matter which edition you pick up you’ll get extra benefits in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Rainbow Six Siege Players Benefit Even More

Rainbow Six Extraction stars 20 Operators recruited from the ranks of Rainbow Six Siege to join REACT the organization led by Mira Ash and Thermite to confront the Archæans. Players who own Siege and purchase Extraction will be granted the United Front bundle which contains four exclusive gear sets split between the two games. Furthermore the United Front bundle will immediately unlock all 20 Operators featured in Extraction for use in Rainbow Six Siege.

Friends Can Play Two Weeks for Free with the Buddy Pass

Every edition of Extraction comes with two Buddy Pass tokens. These allow you to invite two friends to play with you for free for up to 14 days giving you some tried and true allies as you fight against the deadly parasite. Additionally any progression that your friends earn will transfer over if they purchase the full game.

Now get ready we'll see you in the containment zone.