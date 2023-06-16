 Skip to content

Core Keeper update for 16 June 2023

Hotfix 0.6.1.1

Build 11480006

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reverted the change “Procedural generation of new terrain is now spread over multiple frames.” due to problems with procedural spawning on dedicated servers.

