- Reverted the change “Procedural generation of new terrain is now spread over multiple frames.” due to problems with procedural spawning on dedicated servers.
Core Keeper update for 16 June 2023
Hotfix 0.6.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Core Keeper Content Depot 1621691
Core Keeper Linux Depot 1621692
Changed files in this update