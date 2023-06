Share · View all patches · Build 11479938 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 17:09:36 UTC by Wendy

Hello guys!

Here are some fixes in a new update:

Massive English grammar and overall dialogues improvements ( almost 100k words were proofread)

Fixes for Chinese grammar and punction

Improving stability and minor bugs fixes

Thanks for staying with us!

P.S.

Trading cards are incoming soon :)