Early Access is here!

At long last, the day is here!
ZONE is now available on Early Access, with 3 explorable biomes and lots more story than the demo had to offer.
There is much left to do, of course... But if we haven't given up after all this time, you know we won't until the game is done.
And before we go, another list of improvements over the demo:
- Added controller support
- Added unlock requirement for Stalker mode
- Changed loot system
- Reworked exploration
- Fixed bug that allowed drawing above maximum hand size
- Fixed broken battle background in the train yard
- Fixed bug with Fire Axe disappearing
- Fixed crash on mouseovering card tooltips
- Shop card previews no longer persist after buying an item
- Fixed issue with story segments freezing at certain points
- Fixed Leather Jerkin not giving correct buffs
Changed files in this update