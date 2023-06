Share · View all patches · Build 11479908 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 17:46:06 UTC by Wendy

We have added some new features to Gallery:

Ability to sort by Budget from low-to-high OR high-to-low

Filter to only view replays that are Under Budget

Filter to only view replays that are Unbreaking

In addition there have been some optimizations for Gallery to improve its speed.

Thanks for supporting Poly Bridge 3!