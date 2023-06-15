- It is now possible to collect magazines, medkits, and throwables from bandits. The ability to pick up their guns will be added later, along with the rebalance
- Spider HP have been slightly reduced
- Fixed a bug with failing to extract from a raid
- Fixed a bug with one of the upgraded stash slots not saving properly
- "Quit to main menu" option has been replaced with "Exit the raid"
- Holding a gun in the left hand no longer opens the menu when releasing the slide. The same applies to left-handed mode
- A new hint note about insurance has been added to the exit door of the shop. Insurance highlighting has been removed
- Fixed an issue where black moles could have standard health values
- More loot has been added to certain Stalker stashes
- The light area from a bandit's headlamp now works correctly and immediately makes you visible
- Used medicine can no longer be placed in the backpack
- The automatic sorting zone of the hideout stash no longer overlaps with the zone of individual slots
- The knife and lighter grab zones has been slightly increased and moved forward
- Fixed an issue where the weapon would be placed behind the shoulder if held only by the forend
- Fixed a bug with stealth indicator not functioning properly after turning off the generator in a raid
- Dynamite removed from a tripwire trap now has the standard detonation time
- The trap can now be activated by another explosion
- Drawing on hands with a pencil is no longer possible
- Fixed a bug with target freezing in the shooting range
- Fixed a bug with the absence of water step sounds
- Collisions of grates have been fixed
- Several location generation bugs have been fixed
- Various visual bugs have been addressed
Paradox of Hope update for 15 June 2023
0.5.1.2 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
