Paradox of Hope update for 15 June 2023

0.5.1.2 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • It is now possible to collect magazines, medkits, and throwables from bandits. The ability to pick up their guns will be added later, along with the rebalance
  • Spider HP have been slightly reduced
  • Fixed a bug with failing to extract from a raid
  • Fixed a bug with one of the upgraded stash slots not saving properly
  • "Quit to main menu" option has been replaced with "Exit the raid"
  • Holding a gun in the left hand no longer opens the menu when releasing the slide. The same applies to left-handed mode
  • A new hint note about insurance has been added to the exit door of the shop. Insurance highlighting has been removed
  • Fixed an issue where black moles could have standard health values
  • More loot has been added to certain Stalker stashes
  • The light area from a bandit's headlamp now works correctly and immediately makes you visible
  • Used medicine can no longer be placed in the backpack
  • The automatic sorting zone of the hideout stash no longer overlaps with the zone of individual slots
  • The knife and lighter grab zones has been slightly increased and moved forward
  • Fixed an issue where the weapon would be placed behind the shoulder if held only by the forend
  • Fixed a bug with stealth indicator not functioning properly after turning off the generator in a raid
  • Dynamite removed from a tripwire trap now has the standard detonation time
  • The trap can now be activated by another explosion
  • Drawing on hands with a pencil is no longer possible
  • Fixed a bug with target freezing in the shooting range
  • Fixed a bug with the absence of water step sounds
  • Collisions of grates have been fixed
  • Several location generation bugs have been fixed
  • Various visual bugs have been addressed

