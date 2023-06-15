 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kovox Pitch update for 15 June 2023

v.1.3.2 - Bug Fixes & Small Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 11479657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed track not starting in Story Mode for some players
  • Fixed UI shifting after changing resolution
  • Fixed Camera Offset setting Reset

Changed files in this update

Kovox Pitch Content Depot 1299811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link