The Long-awaited Anvil Saga Update is Live!

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

The new update is live, and it is full of great stuff.

First of all, we added almost all of the contester's customers to the game, and only one is remaining.

The second important thing is we finally fixed the annoying ‘Small-town celebrations’ bug. Now the shop works properly, the courier will deliver goods, and your workers will not have to starve, get sick, and eat the underground mushrooms.

Here’s the list of new stuff the Update has to offer:

Scholars, a new customer type, with which you are already familiar from our previous spotlight.

The Second Fair that’ll allow you to show your woodcraft mastery.

Special new customers: Death, Doctor What, Doctor Where, Doctor When, Wise Old Man, Sullen Swordsman, Adventure Sicker.

Some new faces and the bulk orderers you are familiar with: Gobin, Doan J’Ark, Vlad, Gnomes, Ragnar, King Arthur… and True King Arthur? Hmmm, quite an intrigue right here, it is time to dip into the game to see where it will lead.





Improved Visuals:

The houses and tents are now in the tutorial’s and the fair’s background.

Improved weather effects - dusks and dawns are added to the game.

Migratory birds are flying in the sky.

Also, we put some gameplay changes: now the workshop requires only a grindstone OR a workbench, and you don’t need two have them both for it. And pay attention cause a workbench MUST be placed at the workshop.

Furthermore the ‘Courier’ bug, we applied some other fixes:

Bugs with completion and acceptance of bulk orders.

Incorrect bulk orders counter.

The bug when fraction skills weren’t applied to the taxman.

The interface disappearance after or during certain events.

Some sharpening quests are redesigned.

The blocker after not completing the Baron’s order on the fifth day.

The hunters and soldiers freezing during the winter modifier applied.

A bunch of incorrectly displayed system texts on journal, events, and dialogues.

An incorrect display of order signs after a restart.

Some of the quests didn’t require players to buy stuff from Antonio’s Store when they should.

Thanks for all your support, comments, and suggestions, those are truly inspiring and help us to move further. Play and share your thoughts about new stuff, your ideas, and your experiences on our Discord.

Regards,

The Anvil Saga Team