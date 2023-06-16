 Skip to content

Predecessor update for 16 June 2023

Predecessor Hotfix V0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11479567 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆ Fixed an issue with audio sometimes disappearing during the gameplay.
◆ Fixed a rare crash during on reconnect.

