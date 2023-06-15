Patch 3 for Creature Lab - better clarity of tutorial quests

Hi, Dr. Frankenstein's spiritual successors!

We are constantly gathering feedback and bug reports from you. Thank you again for your activity and support! Today's patch addresses some of the most frequently reported tutorial issues since the launch of the game.

The most important change we have introduced due to your popular demand is clearer communication of the tasks that require you to drink an elixir. Now you will not be able to pour the wrong substance into the cup and you will receive a clear visual prompt that the mixture you try to use is not the right one.

We have also noticed that the visibility of some substance names from the pool of those named by Kickstarter backers was not proper. Sorry for this issue - from this patch on all the backer-named substances will be visible properly to all players. And thank you again for supporting us also on Kickstarter!

Patch 3 for Creature Lab

The patch introduces the following changes:

the players are not able to pour the wrong substance into the cup anymore in quests that use the drinking mechanic

a large X graphical prompt now shows when you try to pour the wrong substance into the cup

When trying to pour a substance into the cup, there is an additional prompt that explains what exactly you need to make to fill the cup with proper elixir/mutagen and trigger the drinking mechanic

the prompt "Check the mutagen you made" was changed to "Open Mixture Encyclopedia with E"

made the names of all substances named by Kickstarter backers visible in-game

revised text pools to make longer substance names view better

repaired the first mutant made in game image in the UI of computer panels and encyclopedias, so the creature doesn't appear lying down anymore

Please also know that we are working on all the technical issues reported by you, including the black screen after the Image Power logo issue and the map freezing issue. We of course need your help in solving technical problems, so if you have encountered any of those known issues or have spotted some new problem, please report it to us and provide us with your dxdiag.txt file.

As usual, we invite you to use our dedicated bug reporting thread in our Steam discussions:

And remember that you can ask us directly about anything via Discord:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1309990/Creature_Lab/