A Thousand Years update for 15 June 2023

Update v0.6.7

Update v0.6.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For this update I focused on balancing a lot of aspects of the game, like the damage and parry system. Some of them have been reworked in depth. The info UI during battles was just a placeholder in the previous version, now the layout is much better!

I finally introduced a new curve trajectory for arrows and fixed a ton of bugs that were on my backlog for a long time.
Also a critical bug was fixed that was giving units with shield and armor quite unlimited protection...

v0.6.7

  • Improved battle UI layout
  • Arrows, on launch they make a more natural trajectory
  • Game balance, reworked how unit speed works in battles
  • Game balance, reworked parry system, rebalanced parry bonus values for items
  • Game balance, parry should be more frequent for units with high agility
  • Game balance, reviewed weapon damage and protection values for armors
  • Game balance, increased city capture speed
  • "How to play", added a progress bar
  • Fix, character had glitches opening game setup screens (campaign and single mission)
  • Fix, when collecting a treasure it would include items owned by the party
  • Fix, skeletons were not using correct shader/fx when appearing or disappearing
  • Fix, strange behaviours when retreating a party but no city was reachable
  • Fix, fixed a bug when pausing a game during battle
  • Fix, using shield + armor could have made a unit invincible (!)

