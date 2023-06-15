Update v0.6.7

For this update I focused on balancing a lot of aspects of the game, like the damage and parry system. Some of them have been reworked in depth. The info UI during battles was just a placeholder in the previous version, now the layout is much better!

I finally introduced a new curve trajectory for arrows and fixed a ton of bugs that were on my backlog for a long time.

Also a critical bug was fixed that was giving units with shield and armor quite unlimited protection...

v0.6.7