Update v0.6.7

For this update I focused on balancing a lot of aspects of the game, like the damage and parry system. Some of them have been reworked in depth. The info UI during battles was just a placeholder in the previous version, now the layout is much better!
I finally introduced a new curve trajectory for arrows and fixed a ton of bugs that were on my backlog for a long time.
Also a critical bug was fixed that was giving units with shield and armor quite unlimited protection...
v0.6.7
- Improved battle UI layout
- Arrows, on launch they make a more natural trajectory
- Game balance, reworked how unit speed works in battles
- Game balance, reworked parry system, rebalanced parry bonus values for items
- Game balance, parry should be more frequent for units with high agility
- Game balance, reviewed weapon damage and protection values for armors
- Game balance, increased city capture speed
- "How to play", added a progress bar
- Fix, character had glitches opening game setup screens (campaign and single mission)
- Fix, when collecting a treasure it would include items owned by the party
- Fix, skeletons were not using correct shader/fx when appearing or disappearing
- Fix, strange behaviours when retreating a party but no city was reachable
- Fix, fixed a bug when pausing a game during battle
- Fix, using shield + armor could have made a unit invincible (!)
Changed files in this update