Druidwalker is out NOW!

Druidwalker is out on Steam NOW! It is the next peaceful game produced and published by Coldwild Games!

Get the game here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2231060/Druidwalker/

Step into the role of a druid preparing the forest for winter. Delve into the heart of the mystical forest, explore its paths, and experience the beauty of nature. Druidwalker provides a peaceful roguelike adventure, where challenges offer opportunities for growth and reflection. Rest at the bonfire, rejuvenate, and continue your journey with renewed vigor. The game features traditional instrumental music, creating a peaceful and immersive experience.

Watch the trailer here: youtu.be/-7Ho_vyXo80

It's a short experience, but a lot of love went into creating this one, so I hope you'll decide to give it a try! :) The game has been created by a multinational team of developers located in Latvia and published by Coldwild Games.

Hope you have a great week ahead,

Elizabete from Coldwild Games