Plantera 2: Golden Acorn update for 15 June 2023

Update 1.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hi everybody! ːPhhelperː

Another update is out! ːPduckː

Some people at very high levels experienced issues after the last update that fixed the "acorn rain" bug, this update aims to resolve this. ːPcatː

Some other fixes have also been made to the acorns, among other there where instances where the acorns could land in between the oak tree and the long bush that is running along the tree and the opening and being hidden in between this area. ːPfrogː

Thank you so much for all the feedback and reviews so far! It is so fun to read and all the amazing ideas for the game! ːPhelperːːPpigːːPhenːːPsheepːːPcowːːPdogːːPmagpieːːPfoxːːPbunnyːːPwolfːːPhhelperːːPcatːːPduckːːPgoatːːPllamaːːPfrogːːPunicornːːPdolphːːPfishːːPufoː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091920/Plantera_2_Golden_Acorn/

