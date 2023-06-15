 Skip to content

Sumerians update for 15 June 2023

Patch 0.5.6.4 Ambient sounds

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.5.6.4 is live!

Added Ambient sounds:

  • River: Water flow + birds
  • Livestock: Cattle, Sheep, Donkey.
  • Crowds in the market stalls.

Fixes:

  • Sheep Meat can now be delivered with transport orders.
  • Fixed full transport load option in transport orders.
  • Second product bar on game screen was not displaying when loading.
  • Options to see autosave files more visible now on the Load Screen

Other changes in transport orders:

  • After choosing the origing building, the mode to select the will be activated automatically if it was blank.
  • The panel for a transport order will now alert if there is already a similar order: same product, and same buildings.

