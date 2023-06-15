Patch 0.5.6.4 Ambient sounds

Patch 0.5.6.4 is live!
Added Ambient sounds:
- River: Water flow + birds
- Livestock: Cattle, Sheep, Donkey.
- Crowds in the market stalls.
Fixes:
- Sheep Meat can now be delivered with transport orders.
- Fixed full transport load option in transport orders.
- Second product bar on game screen was not displaying when loading.
- Options to see autosave files more visible now on the Load Screen
Other changes in transport orders:
- After choosing the origing building, the mode to select the will be activated automatically if it was blank.
- The panel for a transport order will now alert if there is already a similar order: same product, and same buildings.
Changed files in this update