Update 0.23 : Meet Jody

Greetings, Outlaws!

We are excited to share that Jody is now ready to join your journey into the wild west in Bounty of One. It took some time to get it right as she brings a totally new playstyle into the game as it's the complete opposite of our "shooting while standing still" core mechanic.

Thank you for taking the time to test her out and helping us settle on her weapon’s passive (just don't tell the Undertaker 😉). We hope everyone enjoys playing with Jody as much as we do!

Also got some new items, achievements, and more for you to explore so load your guns & saddle up as we get into UPDATE 0.23.

Jody’s Story:

Jody, like many young dwarfs of her time, was thrust into the midst of the chaotic and senseless conflict known as the Dwarven Wars. Amidst the horrors and bloodshed, she earned the moniker "Red Scorpion" for her ruthlessness on the battlefield and her striking red braid. When the war finally came to an end, Jody made a solemn vow never to wield a weapon again and fully dedicated herself to medicine.

Determined to leave the path of violence behind, Jody settled in the tranquil town of Greenhill. There, she established a humble doctor's office, using her newfound skills to heal both the townsfolk and the scars of her own past. Within the tranquility of Greenhill, Jody found serenity and even developed a quiet infatuation with the mustachioed, law-abiding sheriff. Unfortunately, everything changed when the malevolent Undertaker seized control of the town and seemingly eliminated the sheriff. Fueled by a thirst for justice and a desire to reclaim the serenity she had fought so hard to attain, Jody took up arms once more as the Red Scorpion. Ever since, she has led the resistance in a relentless battle against the Undertaker's oppressive rule, fighting not for glory, but for the restoration of peace and the salvation of her cherished town.

We have also added some goodies that you will enjoy. We added 3 new achievements and a new item to be discovered in the game Tumbleweed.

➤ Before we say goodbye we have a cool thing to share with you: we are doing a contest between items in the game, so remember to vote for your favorite item.

As usual, we fixed some bugs and balanced a few things.

That's it for today, you can check the full patch note below. See you soon!

Enjoy!”

Content

New Character

Jody



New Items

Dancing Daggers - Starting weapon for Jody : [spoiler]While stationary, each shot stacks 3 knives but attack speed is reduced by 40%. When you move, you unleash your stacked knives with +40% attack speed.[/spoiler]

Tumbleweed: [spoiler]For each bounce you have, summon a tumbleweed that bounces off the screen’s edges. It deals your current damage to enemies it hits. Gain 1 bounce. [/spoiler]

Quality of Life

Sherifken has additional info in the encyclopedia about being affected by area of effect range

You can’t select an upgrade or an object before it is visible

Balance

Simple Tom - Max charging speed : x2.5 -> x3

Dirty Nigel - Shot speed reduction : 50% -> 30%

Undertaker and Simple Tom are no longer affected by Drink on The House (One is a skeleton and can’t get drunk and the other is a professional at not being dizzy after all)

Little Friend - no longer reduces projectile size

Tesla field - starting area size is 20% bigger

Added catchphrase to bosses

Simple Tom’s fight music added

New Achievements

Don't try this at home : Kill undertaker with Jody

Run with a knife : Walk 5000 meters in total

Roll Over: Kill Simple Tom

Bug Fixes

Fixed visual issue with Ollin’s cooldown display at the start of a run

Fixed Nigel projectiles for other object than Sheriffken rotating when they shouldn’t

Fixed infamy achievement and character specific unlocking when they shouldn’t

Fixed an issue where you would dash when selecting an upgrade

Fixed an issue where you could take damage from boss during its death animation when using Reckless Rush

Hot Fixes during previous version