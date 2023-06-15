Update, Version 20230615

English

############Content################

[Lost in the Sand]Added a "point of no return" warning before entering The High Priest's Lab. (The lab is still under construction.)

[Trump]If you recruit Trump as your teammate and change his portrait, such change will now reflect in dialogs.

[Trump]Non-playable NPC Trump now uses another set of portraits.

简体中文

############Content################

【迷失于沙粒中】在进入大祭司的实验室前加入了一个【无法回头】的警告。（实验室还在施工。）

【川普】当你招募川普作为队友并改变他的头像后，这个变动现在会体现在一般对话当中。

【川普】无法使用的川普角色现在会使用另外一套头像。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/9b840877