Update, Version 20230615

English
############Content################
[Lost in the Sand]Added a "point of no return" warning before entering The High Priest's Lab. (The lab is still under construction.)
[Trump]If you recruit Trump as your teammate and change his portrait, such change will now reflect in dialogs.
[Trump]Non-playable NPC Trump now uses another set of portraits.
简体中文
############Content################
【迷失于沙粒中】在进入大祭司的实验室前加入了一个【无法回头】的警告。（实验室还在施工。）
【川普】当你招募川普作为队友并改变他的头像后，这个变动现在会体现在一般对话当中。
【川普】无法使用的川普角色现在会使用另外一套头像。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/9b840877
Changed files in this update