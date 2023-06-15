Secret Neighbor Summer Camp Update is now live!

Attention, campers!

This Update is bringing with it more twists and turns than a forest maze: new traps and shortcuts throughout all the maps, new account and character levels, & even more. Grab your bug spray, dust off your hiking boots, and let's take a peek at what's in store for you.

🌟 Level Up and Compete: Introducing Account and Character Levels!

Now, each character has their own level, and your account level is the sum of all character levels. Earn experience points by opening locks, finding keys, or catching those sneaky explorers. Gear up and climb the leaderboards with your impressive skills!

🚧 Traps, Shortcuts, and Boarded-Up Surprises: Watch your step!

The campgrounds are now brimming with traps and boarded-up elements.

Think you're safe? Not so fast! Find shortcuts to outsmart the Neighbor, use your trusty crowbar to unblock windows and doors, and discover hidden secrets along the way.

🔦 Detective's Sleuthing Superpowers: Calling all aspiring detectives!

The Detective has been equipped with a new skill called "Detectio." Unveil concealed objects and valuable items nearby, leaving no stone unturned. It's time to channel your inner Sherlock Holmes and crack the case!

🏐Summer is the ultimate time to whip that body into shape!

Swing by our shop and pamper yourself with a fantastic array of sporty outfits and other goodies.

That's just a sneak peek of what awaits you in the Secret Neighbor Summer Camp Update. But hold your marshmallows, there's more! Check out the full patch notes below for a detailed breakdown of all the sneaky changes and surprises we have in store for you.

Before we sign off, we want to take a moment to thank you all, our community, for being with us all this time, playing Secret Neighbor, and for your great support. It means a lot!

Till next time!

tinyIra, tinyBuild, Hologryph & Eerie Guest

What’s new:

🏆 Showcase your skills with new character and account levels. Become a true camp legend!

📊 Flex your Neighbor-conquering prowess with post-match stats on the updated Result Screen. Time to show off your triumphs!

🎪 Watch out for surprises as maps get spiced up with traps and blocked elements! Stay on your toes, explorers!

🚪 Discover shortcuts on all maps. Unveil secret passages and uncover hidden paths. The adventure awaits!

🔦 Light the way to victory! Each character now has a special slot for their trusty flashlight/lamp.

⚡ Stay in the know! Buffs and debuffs are now visually represented with icons.

⏳ Time your moves perfectly: now you know exactly when you can become the sneaky Neighbor or cunning Guest.

📰 Stay informed with the News section in the Main Menu. A true explorer always stays up to date with the latest secrets!

🔍 Detective rework: a new skill, ‘Detectio,’ reveals hidden objects and valuable items nearby. Uncover secrets like a master detective!

🎨 Express your style with six new skins and two emotes.

🌞 Sunny weather graces other maps. Embrace the sunshine and outsmart your opponents with a sunny smile!

