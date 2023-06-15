 Skip to content

Requisition VR update for 15 June 2023

Update v.1.1.1367

Update v.1.1.1367

Last edited by Wendy

Hey Nevermonsters!

Please welcome a new update (1.1.1367)!

Here's what's included:

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where NPC on the Farm would follow the dead players
  • Fixed a bug where if one player would install a trap and leave the lobby, for other players the object that the trap was primed with would become indestructible and would float in the air
  • Fixed a bug where a played was soft locked in the tutorial black room because of the backpack
  • Fixed the hand motions (they now are not lacking behind). They are also more smooth moving now
  • Fixed numerous minimal tutorial bugs
  • Fragile items are now a bit sturdier
  • Fixed a bug where long and big items would instantly fall through the floor
  • Player move speed reduced to normal
  • Safe door handles can now be grabbed more consistently
  • NPC on the Farm are fireproof now (no longer are players able to murder them with any kind of fire weapon)
  • Fixed a bug where you could crash the game by buying a lot of bombs from the shop at once
  • Furniture fixes
  • Tweaked weapon sounds
  • Fixed an issue with ammo not stacking in the backpack properly
  • The tape should no longer drop on the floor randomly for observers
  • Sun is not black anymore
  • Explosions tweaked
  • Acetylene tank mass halved

Features:

  • New way of best region selection
  • Zombies are now smaller
  • Steam achievements

