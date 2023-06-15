Update v.1.1.1367

Hey Nevermonsters!
Please welcome a new update (1.1.1367)!
Here's what's included:
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where NPC on the Farm would follow the dead players
- Fixed a bug where if one player would install a trap and leave the lobby, for other players the object that the trap was primed with would become indestructible and would float in the air
- Fixed a bug where a played was soft locked in the tutorial black room because of the backpack
- Fixed the hand motions (they now are not lacking behind). They are also more smooth moving now
- Fixed numerous minimal tutorial bugs
- Fragile items are now a bit sturdier
- Fixed a bug where long and big items would instantly fall through the floor
- Player move speed reduced to normal
- Safe door handles can now be grabbed more consistently
- NPC on the Farm are fireproof now (no longer are players able to murder them with any kind of fire weapon)
- Fixed a bug where you could crash the game by buying a lot of bombs from the shop at once
- Furniture fixes
- Tweaked weapon sounds
- Fixed an issue with ammo not stacking in the backpack properly
- The tape should no longer drop on the floor randomly for observers
- Sun is not black anymore
- Explosions tweaked
- Acetylene tank mass halved
Features:
- New way of best region selection
- Zombies are now smaller
- Steam achievements
Also, you can purchase Requisition VR with the 50% off discount RIGHT NOW! Hurry up!
Changed files in this update