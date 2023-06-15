Patch 1.0.1 (Gamepad support)

Hello!

Many of you have asked me for gamepad support for Summer Trip Cruise. I'm happy to say that you can now play with a gamepad!

You can activate controller support in the options menu of the main menu. If you don't have it enabled but a gamepad press is detected during gameplay, a window will pop up where you can enable support without having to go back to the main menu.

When using gamepad, some of the main mechanics are broken, as you can use turbo, horn and steering wheel at the same time. Because of this, if you are playing with gamepad support enabled, the leaderboards will be disabled. If they were not disabled, players who play with a controller would have an advantage over players who play only with a mouse and it would not be fair.

I hope this update will be good news for many of you, I will keep listening to your feedback, captains!