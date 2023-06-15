 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Summer Trip Cruise update for 15 June 2023

Patch 1.0.1 (Gamepad support)

Share · View all patches · Build 11478509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
Many of you have asked me for gamepad support for Summer Trip Cruise. I'm happy to say that you can now play with a gamepad!

You can activate controller support in the options menu of the main menu. If you don't have it enabled but a gamepad press is detected during gameplay, a window will pop up where you can enable support without having to go back to the main menu.

When using gamepad, some of the main mechanics are broken, as you can use turbo, horn and steering wheel at the same time. Because of this, if you are playing with gamepad support enabled, the leaderboards will be disabled. If they were not disabled, players who play with a controller would have an advantage over players who play only with a mouse and it would not be fair.

I hope this update will be good news for many of you, I will keep listening to your feedback, captains!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103481 Depot 2103481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103482 Depot 2103482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103483 Depot 2103483
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103484 Depot 2103484
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link