Additions & Bugfixes

Added Turkish Language to the game

Fixed Taiwan's name in scenarios

Fixed default music volume

Bit of a smaller update this time. I'm currently in the process of revamping the God Mode panel and some of the World settings and actions. You can find WIP images on the Discord. Unfortunately I'm suffering from a broken PC atm so there will be a small brake in development for the end of June. I'll be back on schedule by July. I hope you understand :)