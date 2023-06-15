 Skip to content

Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 15 June 2023

v2.2.4

Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 15 June 2023

v2.2.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions & Bugfixes
  • Added Turkish Language to the game
  • Fixed Taiwan's name in scenarios
  • Fixed default music volume

Bit of a smaller update this time. I'm currently in the process of revamping the God Mode panel and some of the World settings and actions. You can find WIP images on the Discord. Unfortunately I'm suffering from a broken PC atm so there will be a small brake in development for the end of June. I'll be back on schedule by July. I hope you understand :)

