Update Notes for Update 2.0.0

We are thrilled to present you with our latest update, packed with exciting enhancements and improvements for an even more immersive experience. In this patch, we have focused on enhancing the game's visuals, optimizing gameplay, and addressing various bugs and issues. From a visually stunning train overhaul to the addition of new voice-overs, we have left no stone unturned in our quest to bring you the best time aboard the Ornament Express.

Visuals

The train has received a significant visual overhaul, featuring new models and materials. Additionally, the colors have been completely revamped to enhance the game's atmosphere.

New models for the Sword, Eyeball Jar & slider handles!

Discover new books with unique titles!

Enjoy updated outside visuals that represent 1901's Switzerland!

Improved buttons with backings for a more polished look.

A new door has been added to the Bird Cage.

Voice-overs

The game now includes new voice-overs for the Collector (voiced by Isabel Salazar) and the Thief (voiced by Tudor Boneanu). These additions elevate immersion and bring a more grounded and enjoyable narrative experience.

Quality of Life

Experience an even more thrilling adventure aboard the Ornament Express with these Quality of Life features!

Buttons

The Quit game button now has a reset timer.

Suitcase

The lid of the suitcase will now close after the player has placed the Curio.

Drawers

Sliding interactions with drawers now provide haptic feedback.

Gameplay

Grabbing objects is now easier.

The phone now only starts ringing when you actually get close to it.

Improvements/Bug fixes

Train

Increased performance by removing upper windows of the cart.

Props & Objects

Fixed an issue where the Flytrap would bug out when fed immediately as it opens up.

The Flytrap now only closes its mouth when the bone is taken out.

The Plant now starts with its mouth open.

The eyes in the glass jar will now look at the player while holding any of the snap points.

Replaced Eyeball Jar references in Letters & Newspapers.

The bone now has proper shading and a grab pose.

Removed delay from the apple when eaten.

Credits

Updated the credits to reflect changes in roles.

Added new credits for voice actors.

Game Transitions

Added a fade-out effect between the nature cart and the thieves' office.

Puzzles

Puzzle buddies now lock after completion, and rewards are now locked beforehand.

Fonts

Fonts have been changed for more consistency on the start game screen.

Geometry Fixes

Drawers no longer cause blackout issues.

Door to the thieves office now has a fadeout and properly is fit in the door hole

Fixed missing face on a door.

The Choo Choo handle no longer has fade out effect.

Added a fadeout effect to the door in the thieves' office.

It is no longer possible to step on top of the bookcase ledge.

The player no longer bumps up at certain shelves.

Numlock door cannot be teleported trough anymore

Physics

The candle now adheres to the laws of physics.

Breakables now behave more consistently when hit with an object.

The numlock door animations now cancels when the player grabs it.

Visual Fixes

Replaced the visual preview for item placement.

Updated the frame texture for the map.

Fixed a table leg sticking out.

Control setting sliders now display values.

Outlines now work on doors, sliders, and levers.

Adjusted lighting to ensure it no longer drastically changes the appearance of moving items.

Optimized materials used in the Nature cart.

Updated images for the Eye jar in photos and newspapers to reflect the model change accurately.

Realigned the smoke of the pipe to accurately emit from the pipe.

The Monstera plant now has a new texture.

All scratch marks now have a consistent visual appearance.

Fixed the position of the door at the end of the Nature Cart.

We hope you enjoy this update! We can't wait to hear what you think!

See you aboard,

Choo Choo Studios