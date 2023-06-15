 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 15 June 2023

Version 4.3.0

View all patches · Build 11478338

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visual overhaul to backgrounds and enemy sprites

XP is now slightly transparent
Crystal collect radius increased by roughly 50%
Increased enemy speed slightly, but reduced health

