Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence update for 15 June 2023

Skinny and Franko patch 1.07.00 is here!

15 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • Improvements: Added taunt sounds when enemy is crawling around and talking to us

  • Improvements: Further balanced overall difficulty settings and enemy behaviours

  • Improvements: Changes in New Game and New Game + workflow: Now, when we finish last difficulty on New Game +, we will complete the New Game + mode. After finishing any difficulty level, we will be able to select it from New Game screen and we will start progress from the beginning, but on selected difficulty level.

  • Improvements: Added few new sound effects

  • Fixed problem with missing gun shot sounds

  • Fixed problem with missing information about extra life in level 6 sub-level

  • Fixed problem with possibility to pause a game during black screen of cutscene on epilogue

  • Fixed problem with weapons hanging in air while driving a car in lvl 2 in co-op play

  • Fixed problem with Gypsy fight in lvl2 if kicked off screen when dead

  • Fixed few problems with Tutorial

  • Fixed problems with auto connecting second player in campaign

  • Fixed issues with car going out of bounds on lvl2 driving mini-game

  • Adjusted level name in statistics: From 'Level 7' to 'Level 8'

  • Other smaller bug fixes and adjustments

