Skinny and Franko patch 1.07.00 is here!
Patch notes:
Improvements: Added taunt sounds when enemy is crawling around and talking to us
Improvements: Further balanced overall difficulty settings and enemy behaviours
Improvements: Changes in New Game and New Game + workflow: Now, when we finish last difficulty on New Game +, we will complete the New Game + mode. After finishing any difficulty level, we will be able to select it from New Game screen and we will start progress from the beginning, but on selected difficulty level.
Improvements: Added few new sound effects
Fixed problem with missing gun shot sounds
Fixed problem with missing information about extra life in level 6 sub-level
Fixed problem with possibility to pause a game during black screen of cutscene on epilogue
Fixed problem with weapons hanging in air while driving a car in lvl 2 in co-op play
Fixed problem with Gypsy fight in lvl2 if kicked off screen when dead
Fixed few problems with Tutorial
Fixed problems with auto connecting second player in campaign
Fixed issues with car going out of bounds on lvl2 driving mini-game
Adjusted level name in statistics: From 'Level 7' to 'Level 8'
Other smaller bug fixes and adjustments
