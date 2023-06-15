SubwaySim | Roadmap

Share · View all patches · Build 11477860 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 12:39:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

today we have a special update for you: SubwaySim Hamburg has been released exactly 4 weeks ago. That's the perfect time to take a look at the next big steps together.

We proudly present our Roadmap!

SUBWAYSIM HAMBURG - ROADMAP

Last update: 13.06.2023

⚠️ Notes ⚠️

All features will only be published when they are ready for testing or release.

We can't provide any exact information about release times or the order.

Subject to change at any time.

🟩 IN TESTING 🟩

▶️ Real-time info displays in the stations.

▶️ Update to Unreal Engine 5.2

▶️ Performance improvements

🟨 WORK IN PROGRESS 🟨

▶️ New sound for the DT5

▶️ Further performance optimization

▶️ Numerous small and large bug fixes

🟧 PLANNED 🟧

-- Note: The order may change at any time --

Near future

▶️ Reduced performance impact of AI moves

▶️ Track system bug fixes ("Invalid Path" on IBIS)

▶️ Bug fixes on signal and interlocking system (unexplained collisions and red signals)

▶️ Improvements to the NPC passengers

▶️ Sifa (dead man's handle)

Far future

▶️ Vehicle variants DT5.1 and DT5.2

▶️ full controller support

⬜ ANNOUNCED ⬜

▶️ Scenario mode

▶️ [DLC] Akkulok AL1

▶️ Console version PS5 + Xbox Series X/S

Together with you we are looking forward to an exciting future with SubwaySim Hamburg!