Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 15 June 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.4.2 Update

Build 11477740

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

Item

  • Satgat 3 costume items have been added.
  • Silk top 5 clothing items have been added.
  • Silk Bottom 2 clothing item has been added.

System

  • A behavior pattern for non-base NPCs inside the castle to interact with base NPCs has been added.
  • You can sleep inside the castle by talking to the hostess.
  • Some NPC's special functions have been changed to allow payment through the trading UI.

Animals/NPCs

  • 3 street vendor NPCs have been added inside the small castle.
  • Elite Chuno NPCs have been added.
  • Chuno has been changed to always wear a mask.

Naturalistic/Artificial

  • street vendor has been added. You can find it inside the small castle.
  • Workshop has been added. You can find it inside the small castle.

Balance

  • The drop rate of bear, tiger, and wolf skins has been increased.
  • Bear, tiger, wolf pelts and related items have been reduced in value.

Bugfix

  • Fixed an error where bow damage was not applied properly.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where other players' bounties were increasing.
  • Fixed an issue where bounties were not being saved for non-host players.
  • Fixed some bugs where NPCs behaved erratically even when full bounties were paid.
  • Fixed an error where the clear judgment of the thief's lair was not performed properly.
  • Fixed an issue where NPCs were being created excessively in artifacts and small towns.
  • Fixed an issue where NPCs would sometimes disappear for no reason.

