Korea Dynasty 0.4.2 Update

Improvements
Item
- Satgat 3 costume items have been added.
- Silk top 5 clothing items have been added.
- Silk Bottom 2 clothing item has been added.
System
- A behavior pattern for non-base NPCs inside the castle to interact with base NPCs has been added.
- You can sleep inside the castle by talking to the hostess.
- Some NPC's special functions have been changed to allow payment through the trading UI.
Animals/NPCs
- 3 street vendor NPCs have been added inside the small castle.
- Elite Chuno NPCs have been added.
- Chuno has been changed to always wear a mask.
Naturalistic/Artificial
- street vendor has been added. You can find it inside the small castle.
- Workshop has been added. You can find it inside the small castle.
Balance
- The drop rate of bear, tiger, and wolf skins has been increased.
- Bear, tiger, wolf pelts and related items have been reduced in value.
Bugfix
- Fixed an error where bow damage was not applied properly.
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where other players' bounties were increasing.
- Fixed an issue where bounties were not being saved for non-host players.
- Fixed some bugs where NPCs behaved erratically even when full bounties were paid.
- Fixed an error where the clear judgment of the thief's lair was not performed properly.
- Fixed an issue where NPCs were being created excessively in artifacts and small towns.
- Fixed an issue where NPCs would sometimes disappear for no reason.
Changed files in this update