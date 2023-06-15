 Skip to content

Lion Quest update for 15 June 2023

Lion Quest 1.5.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another day another patch. Just a quick fix for some minor material rendering issues that were happening when playing as some of the unlockable characters.

