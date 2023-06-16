Release version - 3.0.0

This is release 3.0.0 (internal version 3.0.0 - BETA v.4)
Changes:
- Bug fixing
- Mission 3 has been added
- More racing tracks have been added + Leaderboard for them
- Voice lines have been updated
- Performance has been improved
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This is release 3.0.0 (internal version 3.0.0 - BETA v.4)
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update