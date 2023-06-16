 Skip to content

Divided Skies update for 16 June 2023

Release version - 3.0.0

Release version - 3.0.0

Last edited by Wendy

This is release 3.0.0 (internal version 3.0.0 - BETA v.4)

Changes:

  • Bug fixing
  • Mission 3 has been added
  • More racing tracks have been added + Leaderboard for them
  • Voice lines have been updated
  • Performance has been improved

