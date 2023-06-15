 Skip to content

Blockworks update for 15 June 2023

0.18 is Live

Build 11477566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What is new in 0.18:

  • New endless game mode
  • New skyboxes and environments
  • Decorate your room with trophies
  • Change player scale
  • New block type stickers
  • Teleport
Minor Features:
  • New blocks and materials
  • Disconnect whole group of block from baseplate with secondary button
  • Ability to update steam workshop items
  • Settings: Controller swap
  • Settings: Mitigate drift with input deadzone
  • Settings: Switch off movement and rotation
  • Replaced the disconnect from baseplate button with clean floor button
  • Fixed hand gesture when touch thumbstick
  • jellyfy button

