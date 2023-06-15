0.18 is Live

What is new in 0.18:
- New endless game mode
- New skyboxes and environments
- Decorate your room with trophies
- Change player scale
- New block type stickers
- Teleport
Minor Features:
- New blocks and materials
- Disconnect whole group of block from baseplate with secondary button
- Ability to update steam workshop items
- Settings: Controller swap
- Settings: Mitigate drift with input deadzone
- Settings: Switch off movement and rotation
- Replaced the disconnect from baseplate button with clean floor button
- Fixed hand gesture when touch thumbstick
- jellyfy button
Changed files in this update