Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run update for 15 June 2023

Inventory icons update for wide screens

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear travelers, we are pleased to announce that we have updated the inventory icons in the game, for a more pleasant game on widescreen monitors.

