Major Update 1.2.2 is now available!

I hope you all have a wonderful nightmare today!

Thanks for your patience!

The 👀 highlight👀 this time is a collaboration with a great indie game!

Each weapon has a unique performance that is a condensed version of elements from each game, giving new play feel that has never been seen in "NeverAwake" before, so even if you've already enjoyed every aspect of the game, you can enjoy it in a new way ✨.

Added 5 new weapons in collaboration with 5 amazing indie games

‐「Reflector」 from 『DRAINUS』

‐「Head Throw」 from 『ElecHead』

‐「Sun Blade」 from 『GRAND CROSS: ReNOVATION』

‐「Emerald Vajra」 from 『VRITRA HEXA』

‐「UFO Capsule」 from 『Super UFO Fighter』

Official implementation of speedrun mode

Other minor fixes

▼Here are some amazing indie games we recommend to all "NeverAwake" players ▼

◯"DRAINUS" by Team Ladybug

The 2D side-scrolling shooter "DRAINUS", which aims to be "anyone can clear the game", features the "Reflector", which absorbs enemy bullets, as its most distinctive feature! Attack with the absorbed energy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1975360/DRAINUS/

◯"ElecHead" by NamaTakahashi

From the fluttering 2D action puzzler "ElecHead," Rem has mastered the "Head Throw" a technique to throw his head like the main character's robot "Elec! Use the electricity that travels between your body and your head to round up all of your enemies!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1456880/ElecHead/

◯"GRAND CROSS: ReNOVATION" by ES4

From the super-attack vertical scrolling shooter "GRAND CROSS: ReNOVATION" comes the strongest weapon in STG history, the "Sun Blade"! Cleave all your enemies with its overwhelming power!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1808900/GRAND_CROSS_ReNOVATION/

◯"VRITRA HEXA" by Neotro

From the "NeverAwake" developer's previous 2D fantasy arcade shooter "VRITRA HEXA" comes the treasure trove "Emerald Vajra"! With bullets that track opponents and a fixed turret, this is a great choice for beginners!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/892830/VRITRA_COMPLETE_EDITION/

◯"SUPER UFO FIGHTER" by VV LABO

From the 1vs1 crane game battle "SUPER UFO FIGHTER" comes "UFO Capsule"! The capsule, which suddenly appears in the nightmare world, kills two birds with one stone by being used for both shielding and scoring!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1277870/

And finally, the Xbox Series X|S version is now available!

The above mentioned updates are of course available for the Xbox Series X|S version, which is available today,

Switch/ PS4/ PS5 and all other consumer versions of the game!

So, everyone, continue to have a good nightmare! 😈