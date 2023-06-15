Update 363 – New reinforcement and crafting systems, and New Skin!

Hello community!

Today we are presenting to you a new reinforcement system and a new crafting system. With today’s update, we are slightly increasing the durability of all items, also tools from tier 1 to 4 from now on will have the same higher base durability. On top of that, we are introducing a new Skin set – Armoured Landsknecht with a new weapon skin for Lordly Haven Halberd, we are changing the base price for all reinforcements, and from today, Meteoric Reinforcement with Renovation Kits requires less Meteoric Iron. Today we are introducing a New guild Technology – Karleonian Craftsman that is increasing the value of restored durability by NPC Vendors and today we are introducing Transport Wagons that can be used to transport building resources. And as every week, we’re implementing a bunch of fixes for multiple systems.



_The screenshot’s authors will be awarded. DarkShin, Rambs and [TBP] ConradCross – Contact Koma#4247 via Discord to receive your ambers!_

Video of the Week

We always look forward to watching and sharing the awesome videos posted by our community. It brings us a lot of happiness and gratitude in the office to see players exploring content, having fun, and showcasing their skills. This week, the reward of 2000 ambers goes to [url=https://discord.com/channels/235484117616033792/1042793599303163964/1118463581994876968]**Banshi

**[/url]



Congratulations to the winner and good luck to all competitors for next week’s Video of the Week award!

Changelog v.1.1.8

Transport Wagons

We’re glad that our recent building changes have been received so well. But we want to make it even more funnier by implementing the most common feedback about it - Transport Wagons!

– Transport Wagons that can be used to transport resources have been added.

– A player can spawn one cart by talking with an NPC called the Siege Engineer that stands around each barracks.

– Transport carts are capable of transporting 5 Building Mortar, 7 Building stones and 9 Building wood at the same time.

– Added minimap icon to Siege Quartermaster to make it easier to find him

– Wagon will despawn automatically after 5 minutes of lack of inactivity

– Each interaction with Wagon is restarting that timer, which means each material add or collection is counted as an interaction.

– Resources from destroyed wagons are not disappearing instantly and they are still pickable for a few minutes.

Durability Changes

– The base durability of all weapons, armours and tools in all tiers was slightly increased, by about 10%. Also, tools in tiers 1 to 4 have the same base durability and with new durability it is equal to 900 base durability. Previously each tier of tool had different durability values. It has been equalized because there are fewer options to restore item durability. Additionally, to make durability changes nicer for players, we increased base % of durability restore and added new guild technology.

New guild Technology – Karleonian Craftsman

– Karleonian Craftsman technology makes repairing items at NPC Vendors much more effective.

– With each level in the Karleonian Craftsman technology, all NPC Vendors will restore more item durability.

– The base amount of durability that Vendors restore has been increased. Previously, they restored 50% of the lost durability. Now they restore 65%. With level 10 Karleonan Craftsman tech, Vendors restore 92% of the item’s durability

New Reinforcement System

The following changes are being made to Reinforcement kits:

– Failing does not destroy the item.

– If the reinforcement attempt fails on an item of +4 or higher quality, the item loses one 1 quality level.

– If the Reinforcement attempt fails on an item between +0 and +3, the item does not lose a quality level.

– Successful reinforcement does not repair the item’s durability.

– The Renovation Kit restores base durability as it did before but from now on, they restore different values of base durability based on the Renovation Kit tier and each tier is restoring more of base durability than previously.

– Common Renovation Kit restores 20% of base durability (Previously 20%)

– Decent Renovation Kit restores 25% of base durability (Previously 20%)

– Master Renovation Kit restores 35% of base durability (Previously 20%)

– Changed the chances of a successful and unsuccessful renovation and from now on, the chances for successful renovation are higher.

– Meteoric Iron Reinforcement prevents an item from losing a quality level on a failed reinforcement.

– Meteoric Iron Reinforcement no longer restores item durability.

– From now on the reinforcing window will tell you about what impacts the chance for successful reinforcing.

Reminder and Explanation of how renovation works

If you use Common Renovation Kit and the attempt will be successful, then that renovation attempt will result in adding 20% of the base durability to the current durability of an item. For example, if we have 3000/3000 item with 4500 base durability, after successful renovation it will have 3000 + 20% * 4500, so 3900/3900(4500). With an additional successful renovation, the item will reach its base durability, so it will be 4500/4500(4500).

Chances for success

– Reinforcement difficulty is now based on QUALITY rather than TIER. Previously it was easier to reinforce items of lower tier and now the difficulty is bound to the quality of the item instead of his tier. This change will make upgrading low-tier items more expensive and harder to gain a stat difference between other tiers. This change is to ensure that players will not run around in cheap and poor +6 quality items, and will start wearing better items because it will be more profitable for them financially.

– The chance of success for reinforcing is the same for all item tiers. For example, reinforcing a Tier 2 weapon to +5 has the same chance of success as reinforcing a Tier 5 weapon to +5. Previously it was much easier to reinforce the tier 2 item.

– It is harder to reinforce an item from +0 to +3 than it was previously. This should make crafting higher quality items more valuable to begin with because lower quality reinforcements are more likely to fail.

Meteoric Reinforcement and Renovation Kit

In today's update, we are changing the needed Meteoric Iron to make the Meteoric Reinforcement and Meteoric Renovation Kit. The previous required amounts of needed Meteoric Iron were too high and because of that, Meteoric tools were Elit and were not usable as frequently as we want.

– Meteoric Iron reinforcement requires 50 Meteoric Iron (Previously 100 Meteoric Iron)

– Common Renovation kit requires 5 Meteoric Iron (Previously 5 Meteoric Iron)

– Decent Renovation kit requires 15 Meteoric Iron (Previously 25 Meteoric Iron)

– Master Renovation kit requires 60 Meteoric Iron (Previously 100 Meteoric Iron)

Reinforcement price changes

We are changing the prices for reinforcement kits and the most important price change is touching Common Reinforcement kits. They were too cheap and players with high crafting levels by using them were able to reinforce items to a very high quality at very low cost.

– Common reinforcement costs 5 silver (Previously 10 iron)

– Decent reinforcement costs 15 silver (Previously 10 silver)

– Master reinforcement costs 50 silver (Previously 1 gold)

Crafting changes

Changes to the quality of crafted items produced by hand versus using workshops. Crafters will keep a high income from selling items because their crafting level and skill will have a big impact on the quality of crafted items. Which with reinforcement kits prices update will let them bypass quite expensive reinforcing.

– Items crafted by hand will always have +0 quality.

– Items crafted at workshops have a possibility for +0 to +3 quality results. The chance of crafting +3 quality depends on the personal crafting level, Workshop level, and any Crafting Chance modifiers.

– As of today, crafting a +1/+2/+3 item is as difficult as crafting a +4/+5/+6 item before today's update. This is to increase the importance of high-level crafting.

Tweaks in resource gathering

– Based on our data since the last update, the yield of some resources has been increased.

– Wood and mining resources will respawn faster.

Herbs

– Herbs have been repositioned on the world map to more suitable and logical places.

– The number of herbs in the loot zone has been increased.

Quality of life

– Improvements have been made related to ping compensation of kicking mechanics.

– Wooden billets can be used to craft Hersir’s, Veles’ and Soldier’s weapons. Previously, it required using coal.

– Siege weapon spawning has been improved so that they do not float as much when spawned. Now they will fall more fluidly to their position and snap to the ground better.

Skin – Armoured Landsknecht Set

– The Armoured Landsknecht Set has a medium helmet and gloves, with heavy chest, legs, boots and shoulders. It is based on the Midland style so it requires Karleonian, Knight’s or Guardsman’s equipment.

– The Armoured Landsknecht Weapon Set includes skin for the Lordly Haven Halberd

Fixes

– Fixed the chest drop at The Griffin’s company.

– Fixed the storehouse drop from the chest at Aquitania.

– Fixed the recipe for the Fish Soup. The ingredients didn’t fit in the recipe UI.

– Fixed invisible colliders at Hordun Temple that could lead to blocking siege machines.

– Fixed some bridges at locations (Skogar, Dimar) that could block siege machines.

– Fixed exploitable windows at Abbey where attackers could kill guards through them.

– Fixed skins for throwing rocks.

– Fixed stone keeps. NPC could walk through closed doors, walls and columns.

– Fixed quest board event Farming Aid for Midland and Ismir nation.

– Fixed the visibility of feet on Karleonian Chainmail Leg Armor.

– Fixed displaying the crafting chance of an item.

– Fixed the position of coal that was stuck in a wooden structure and it was not possible to gather it.

Announcement

We have an important announcement to make regarding the start of the new Glory Season. Last week, we have announced, that the new season will be starting on the 15th of June (Thursday this week). However, we have decided to postpone it till the next week. This means that the new Glory Season will start on the 22nd of June, and 21st of June will be the last day of the season.

We want each season to be started with the introduction of new and interesting mechanics, like the upcoming Guild Ownership over National Castles. We believe, that an additional week of development will help us polish the new system and start the new season together with delivering this key feature.

This means that the planned New Beginning server merges will take place together with the end of the Glory Season (22nd of June). On the 22nd of June, the following servers will be merged together:

– Wolfield and Wolfield 2 will be merged into Wolfield

– Holmridge and Holmridge 2 will be merged into Holmridge