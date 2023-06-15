 Skip to content

Wild Terra Online update for 15 June 2023

Getting ready for the end of Wild Terra Online ranking Season 1!

In a month, or rather on July 20, 2023, the first season of the rating in the game will end. All players will be able to get rewards for their achievements in the General, PvE and PvP rankings. More details on awards, standings and prizes will be posted next week. Follow the news.

Other changes in the game:

  • Balance of loot in Ritual Circle, Draemeter and Royal Treasures. Added a chance to receive Thosorium Ingots.
  • A broken merchant's wagon. Increased the chance to get more valuable loot and added a new type of loot - Melee Weapons.
  • Added new improvements for the pickaxe for mining ore - 5 pcs. (This can be found in various treasures).
  • A new resource has been added to the castle taxes - Clay.
  • Decreased stamina cost when attacking with axe, sword and heavy weapons.
  • Added a new unique bonus "Rage X% - a chance that an additional 10 damage will be dealt when hit."
  • Added a new type of heavy and light armor with unique tags and bonuses - Ritual thosorium armor (you can find it in the Ritual circle).
  • Added master's marks to the battle sling.
  • Rotation of loot in locked chests, mounts and cloaks have been replaced with new ones.
  • Fixed typos in quest locales.
  • Optimized graphics for item icons.

