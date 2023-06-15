 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

V Rising update for 15 June 2023

Secrets of Gloomrot Hotfix #8

Share · View all patches · Build 11477289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Vampires!

This is a patch to revert a change from the last hotfix that caused more trouble than it solved.

This hotfix, set to be launched shortly, contains the following changes:

  • Reverted a fix that prevented some AoE casts from being able to hit through floors. We will be implementing a more robust fix for this in the future.

We're always grateful for your help in translating the game at https://crowdin.com/project/v-rising-game

IMPORTANT NOTE! Please report any issues you encounter after this patch here. We're actively updating our known issues list with temporary fixes here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Regularly back up your server saves!
Here's how to do it.

See you in the dark corners of Vardoran, fellow Vampires!

//The V Rising Development Team

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1604031 Depot 1604031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link