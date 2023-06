Unspottable 2.2.2 - Changelog



[ONLINE] Fix game getting stuck before end stats

[ONLINE] Ensure bots are revealed when level end in double punch

Add extra logging for debugging

Sorry if you get many notifications these days, I'm trying to fix all the little bugs so everybody has the best time playing Unspottable Online. :)

Please still tell your friends, share everywhere on social medias and leave us a nice review. it helps so much!