[Patch] Silica V0.7.16 Patch Notes

Dear Silica community,

Another week and another minor update has arrived. This time, the focus lies on improvements to Harvester pathfinding and movement and unit direct control to RTS where the Commander can select a single unit and switch into it, while not leaving the role.

Here's the complete changelog:

Added: Unit Direct Control to RTS*

Added: Player tags for friendly units

Improved: Harvester navigation graphs**

Improved: Wheeled vehicles (inc. Harvester) no longer do many-point turns to turn around when there is room

Fixed: If the player limit was not changed in Server setup, the maximum value was used

We hope you'll enjoy these fixes and improvements and stay tuned for next week's update.

_*Direct Control - Allows you to control units from the Commander's perspective directly (switch into them) without leaving the role.

**Harvester navigation graph - Improves AI pathfinding for Harvesters where they no longer take strange detours etc._

See you on Baltarus!