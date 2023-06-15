 Skip to content

Depths of Insanity update for 15 June 2023

1.5.5 IS OUT!

Build 11477162

What's new?

**- New Sidequest that will evolve further down the line [Outside the furniture shop].
  • Went through the whole list of feedback and fixed many things to make an even better gameplay experience.**

THANKS FOR ALL THE FEEDBACK!

