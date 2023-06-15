Fifth Update of DEFENDUN!!!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 11477090 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 11:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I am Ferry who produces "Defenden Graphics".

We would like to inform you of the 2023.06.15 update version fixes



[Summoner type unit added]

-Mystic

-Puppeteer

-Summoner

-Necromancer

[AOE type unit added]

-Mage Archer

-forest Guardian

-Natura

[Angel type unit added]

-Grand Angel

-Michael



[Card system]

-Added unit stat increase cards of the (?) type.

-Changed card design.

-Changed the method of obtaining cards

(choose one from unit enhancement cards, passive cards, gold acquisition cards).

-Changed the effect of the random high-level unit summoning card

(all 4star + 2star units).

-Changed the headshot probability for all sniper-type units

(all sniper-type unit headshot probability = 10%).

-Changed the amount of gold obtained when selling units.

-Changed the Devil King's HP

(HP 2500 → HP 1700).

-Changed the Golem King's HP

(HP 300 → HP 150).

-Changed the 1st stage Red Slime's HP

(HP 12 → HP 4).

-Adjusted difficulty level for the 3rd stage.



-Fixed some unit stat display errors.

-Modified the gold acquisition effect layer.

-Revised the text from "Skill Duration" to "Awakening Duration".

-Fixed a bug where time continued to pass when pressing the option button during the card acquisition window activation.

-Fixed a bug where the monster's movement speed increase effect was not applied.



Hello, this is Ferry, the developer of Defender Graphics

We have been working on the game while referring to reviews and feedbacks posted on platforms such as Steam and other websites. Among them, the card system was the most mentioned, so we decided to completely remake it in this update, making the game even better. In addition to the cards, we have prepared new fun experiences with balance adjustments and newly added characters.

Thank you always for your positive reviews and feedbacks.