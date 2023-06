Share · View all patches · Build 11477073 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 15:09:02 UTC by Wendy

Hi Talisman fans! ːbluetalismanː

A very small update for you all today - the patch we've just released includes a fix for players who weren't able to play their game on Windows 7 / 8.

Also included in this patch are some minor crash fixes and removed some exploits we noticed.

Thanks for your patience while we worked on this patch, and for supporting Talisman! ːheartː