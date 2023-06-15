BUG Fixed 2023-06-15
- Increased durability of melee weapons
- Melee weapons are faster to attack and easier to trigger execution animations
- Initial ammo replenishment of the third assault rifle is back to normal
- The fourth shotgun clip capacity is increased
- Players can increase the walking slope and reduce the frequency of falls
- Player explosives no longer deal damage to fortifications
- Fixed the height of the city buildings and fixed the border loopholes of the viaduct map
- Night defense AI teammates fight more aggressively
Thank you so much for your support! Other content is continuously optimized,
looking forward to the new game mode ~
