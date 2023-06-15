 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 15 June 2023

BUG Fixed 2023-06-15

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Increased durability of melee weapons
  2. Melee weapons are faster to attack and easier to trigger execution animations
  3. Initial ammo replenishment of the third assault rifle is back to normal
  4. The fourth shotgun clip capacity is increased
  5. Players can increase the walking slope and reduce the frequency of falls
  6. Player explosives no longer deal damage to fortifications
  7. Fixed the height of the city buildings and fixed the border loopholes of the viaduct map
  8. Night defense AI teammates fight more aggressively
    Thank you so much for your support! Other content is continuously optimized,
    looking forward to the new game mode ~

