Survival Academy update for 15 June 2023

Ver 0.3.0

Ver 0.3.0

Patchnotes

  • A Limbo sub-stage is added.

  • A new character, Cynthia, is added.

    • Cynthia's sub skill Flame Rose is added.

  • The character's unique weapon can attack in the direction of the mouse (some characters).

  • Fixed the way the character moves on the ice floor.
    Less slipping and dying now.

  • Added refresh function at level up (limited to 1 time)

  • Adjusted the game screen camera size.

  • A weak weapon has been added to the stage boss.
    The time to clear the boss has been reduced.

