A Limbo sub-stage is added.
A new character, Cynthia, is added.
- Cynthia's sub skill Flame Rose is added.
The character's unique weapon can attack in the direction of the mouse (some characters).
Fixed the way the character moves on the ice floor.
Less slipping and dying now.
Added refresh function at level up (limited to 1 time)
Adjusted the game screen camera size.
A weak weapon has been added to the stage boss.
The time to clear the boss has been reduced.
Survival Academy update for 15 June 2023
Ver 0.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
