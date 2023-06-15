Patch Notes #5

Hello Smallfolk!
We've got a bunch of community-requested QoL features and system improvements coming for you folks! Check them all out below!
Check out the changes below:
-
Parrying!
Block as you are about to be hit to parry, this will briefly stun the creature attacking!
-
Name your creatures!
Approach a tamed creature and inspect them to give your creature a name!
-
Multiple tamed creatures
- You will be able to tame more than one creature at a time. There is no limit to this, you can have 50 ladybugs or one of each creature, or 50 of each creature!
- You can only have one creature active at a time, meaning that the other creatures you have will remain tamed but will be inactive.
- We have big plans for creature taming and this is only the first step!
-
Build space visualization for the Great Tree!
There will be a transparent wall whilst having a build hammer equipped on your Great Tree, so you can see the border limit of where your constructions will be saved.
-
Multi-item drop on bosses!
Boss creatures will now drop the same number of key crafting items as there are players in the world, so you no longer need to fight a boss multiple times for each Smallfolk to progress.
-
Improved animations for the Waterbug and Cockroach with them both receiving more lifelike attacks.
We've got a more system improvements planned coming over the next weeks, so stay tuned!
[Follow the Smalland Twitter!](twitter.com/playsmalland)
