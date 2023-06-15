Patch Notes #5

Hello Smallfolk!

We've got a bunch of community-requested QoL features and system improvements coming for you folks! Check them all out below!

Check out the changes below:

Parrying!

Block as you are about to be hit to parry, this will briefly stun the creature attacking!

Name your creatures!

Approach a tamed creature and inspect them to give your creature a name!

Multiple tamed creatures You will be able to tame more than one creature at a time. There is no limit to this, you can have 50 ladybugs or one of each creature, or 50 of each creature! You can only have one creature active at a time, meaning that the other creatures you have will remain tamed but will be inactive. We have big plans for creature taming and this is only the first step!

Build space visualization for the Great Tree!

There will be a transparent wall whilst having a build hammer equipped on your Great Tree, so you can see the border limit of where your constructions will be saved.

Multi-item drop on bosses!

Boss creatures will now drop the same number of key crafting items as there are players in the world, so you no longer need to fight a boss multiple times for each Smallfolk to progress.

Improved animations for the Waterbug and Cockroach with them both receiving more lifelike attacks.

We've got a more system improvements planned coming over the next weeks, so stay tuned!

