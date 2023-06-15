 Skip to content

Smalland: Survive the Wilds update for 15 June 2023

Patch Notes #5

Patch Notes #5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Smallfolk!

We've got a bunch of community-requested QoL features and system improvements coming for you folks! Check them all out below!

Check out the changes below:

  • Parrying!
    Block as you are about to be hit to parry, this will briefly stun the creature attacking!

  • Name your creatures!
    Approach a tamed creature and inspect them to give your creature a name!

  • Multiple tamed creatures

    • You will be able to tame more than one creature at a time. There is no limit to this, you can have 50 ladybugs or one of each creature, or 50 of each creature!
    • You can only have one creature active at a time, meaning that the other creatures you have will remain tamed but will be inactive.
    • We have big plans for creature taming and this is only the first step!

  • Build space visualization for the Great Tree!
    There will be a transparent wall whilst having a build hammer equipped on your Great Tree, so you can see the border limit of where your constructions will be saved.

  • Multi-item drop on bosses!
    Boss creatures will now drop the same number of key crafting items as there are players in the world, so you no longer need to fight a boss multiple times for each Smallfolk to progress.

  • Improved animations for the Waterbug and Cockroach with them both receiving more lifelike attacks.

We've got a more system improvements planned coming over the next weeks, so stay tuned!

