 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAIN CREW update for 15 June 2023

Update to add detailed point history display, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 11476867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-When scrolling down on the results screen, the detailed point history is now displayed.
-Point items are now displayed even when no points are being added during operation.
-Fixed a problem in which the selective door operation at Hagoromobashi Station does not work when the person display is turned off.
-The arrival time of train 572 at Hamazono has been corrected.
-Fixed an issue where the crossing was not working for oncoming trains at the Komano station.

Original text(Japanese)
ポイント詳細履歴表示追加などのアップデート
・結果画面で下にスクロールした際、ポイント詳細履歴の表示が出るようにしました。
・運転中、加点がない時もポイント項目の表示が出るようにしました。
・人物表示OFFのとき、羽衣橋駅でのドアカットが機能しない問題を修正しました。
・572列車の浜園到着時刻を修正しました。
・駒野駅で対向列車に対して踏切が動作していないことがある問題を修正しました。

Changed files in this update

TRAIN CREW Prologue Content Depot 1618291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link