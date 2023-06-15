House Flipper Franchise Sale + Huge Farm DLC Content Update

Welcome to the House Flipper Franchise Sale!

Howdy, Flippers!

Today it's time to reveal something we've been planning for the past couple of months. A special event that comes around each year...

Enjoy all the available bundles, all the chunky discounts for House Flipper, its DLCs, and check out the huge Farm DLC "Out of This World Update"!

All that, in the grand House Flipper Franchise Sale!

The sale will last for the whole week, so untill June 22!

Don't hesitate to tell your friends about it, and make sure to grab any DLCs you're still after!

Other than that, today's also a big day for all the Farm DLC fans, as the DLC is getting its first major content update.

It's been two months since the Farm DLC release, and we're back with new content already! Out Of This World Update is here! It is... well... a bit crazy as the name suggests, but since you guys didn't see any exclusive April Fool's Day content from us this year (we were busy with so many things... Farm DLC, and the Spring Update.) this is just something from this category I guess!

Let's shift our attention to today's devlog! We have a bunch of news to share with you. Take a look at the infographic to get a better understanding of what's in store. ;)

Meanwhile, enjoy our new trailer, and check out our freshly added features!

Roofs

We haven't had the opportunity to provide you with a complete overview of the rooftop mechanics yet. It’s finally ready – and now it’s as simple as adding extensions.

Additionally, we also heard you were on the lookout for fresh looks for your houses, so we hope this new roofing option will do the trick. Let's check them out together, shall we?

New House

Take a peek at this out-of-this-world project up there! It looks like one of those space ships from Area 51. I wonder where it came from and what's the story behind it!





Two Empty Plots

Unleash your creativity on two new empty plots in this update. The possibilities are endless, and the only limit is your imagination.





New Interactions

Farmers! Give your pals a good brushing and make them feel even happier with the grooming mechanics.

New Saddle Variations

Attention, horse enthusiasts! New saddle options have been added to the game! You can swap them out with one click. You can also let your horses rest by removing their saddles.

New items

Over 300 new items? Yes!

Try hanging your laundry out to dry on sunny days. We hope this small detail will let you feel more at home in Maplebloom Village.

Alright, folks, it's time to wrap things up!

We’re happy to bring you these new features, and we hope you’ll enjoy them as much as we do!

Let us know what you think, and see you later!

Have a lovely time flipping!

~ Reczberg, Fufu, and a bunch of grateful developers from Frozen Way and Frozen District <3