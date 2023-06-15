 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

COLD DEPTH update for 15 June 2023

Patch Note v0.3.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11476769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved localization, perfomance, video settings.
  • Added save cube companion save.
  • Fixed: doors not revert her state after load game if they has no power. Thanks diosameri for feedback.
  • Fixed: change video settings not saved/loaded.
  • Fixed achievements wrong ids order.
  • Small ui and levels fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1366651 Depot 1366651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link