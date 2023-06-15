- Improved localization, perfomance, video settings.
- Added save cube companion save.
- Fixed: doors not revert her state after load game if they has no power. Thanks diosameri for feedback.
- Fixed: change video settings not saved/loaded.
- Fixed achievements wrong ids order.
- Small ui and levels fixes.
COLD DEPTH update for 15 June 2023
Patch Note v0.3.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
