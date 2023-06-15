Hotfix - version 1.5.1

We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support, invaluable feedback, and fantastic suggestions. Your dedication and passion for the game have been instrumental in making Start Over an incredible gaming experience. As promised, we have been diligently working to address the issues you've encountered and bring exciting new features to enhance your gameplay. Without further ado, let's dive into the details of our latest hotfix.



Bug Fixes and Changes:

Fixed a bug that caused rocks to disappear after collecting fiber.

Resolved an issue where enemy drones were out of range.

Fixed a bug that prevented wave NPCs from finding the base location.

Addressed a major bug that caused performance issues.

Implemented general optimizations to enhance overall game performance.

Increased the light intensity and range for the RXR.

New Features and Content:

Added the option to disable auto saves in the game settings.

Introduced a new navigation system to enhance player guidance.

Added the ability to craft a supply pad in workbench tier 4.

Thank you for being an integral part of this amazing community!